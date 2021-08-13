PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.00. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 554 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

