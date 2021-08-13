Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Raymond James also issued estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.