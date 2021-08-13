Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

TSN stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.81. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

