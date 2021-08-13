Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FGBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Hood bought 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

