Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Natera in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.02). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Natera stock opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $127.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Natera by 56.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 31.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in Natera by 4.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 303,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,527,626.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,944,085. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

