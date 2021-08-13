Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issued By B. Riley

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

TGLS opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.