Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.61). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.27) EPS.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BLUE stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $26,381,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $32,027,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.
