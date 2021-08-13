Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.61). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.27) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $26,381,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $32,027,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.