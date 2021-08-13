Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

ELY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.95.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.