Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lowered by Wedbush

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of FUSN opened at $8.17 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $346.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.