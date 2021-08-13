Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Lowered by KeyCorp

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lufax in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LU. Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Lufax has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth $318,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

