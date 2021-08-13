Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MediWound Ltd. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MediWound in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%.

MDWD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

MDWD opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23. MediWound has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in MediWound by 24.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

