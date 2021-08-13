Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Reduced by Analyst

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of PLNT opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $54,854,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $40,289,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 492,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

