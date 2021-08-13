Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,419,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after buying an additional 103,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $54,854,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $9,054,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

