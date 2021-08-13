Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Increased by Analyst

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst D. Ventura now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REGI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

