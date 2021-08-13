Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 479,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

