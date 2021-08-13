Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SciPlay Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCPL. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

SCPL opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

