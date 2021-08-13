Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

