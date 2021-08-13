Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vapotherm, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vapotherm in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $676.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of -1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 142.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 194.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

