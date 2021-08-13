Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reduced by Analyst

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calavo Growers in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of CVGW opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $919.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.68. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

