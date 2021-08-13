Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million.
TSE:GDI opened at C$55.10 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.