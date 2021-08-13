Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.57.

TSE:GDI opened at C$55.10 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

