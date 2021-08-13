Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%.

GOCO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. GoHealth has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

