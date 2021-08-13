Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for IBI Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for IBI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.58.

TSE:IBG opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$345.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.35.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.