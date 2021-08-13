Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Issued By KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

