QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,617 shares.The stock last traded at $86.05 and had previously closed at $85.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADB. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of QAD by 0.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

