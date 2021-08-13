QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,212,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $48,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in QIAGEN by 73.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 494,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,158. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

