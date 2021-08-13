Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qualys by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 44,759 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.