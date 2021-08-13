Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $330.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $808,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,545,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,456,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Quantum by 69.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quantum by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 89.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

