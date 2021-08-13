Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Lowered to GBX 180 at Canaccord Genuity

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 153.35 ($2.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.27. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.30.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

