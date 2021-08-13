Qwertycoin Trading 13.8% Higher This Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1,224.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.