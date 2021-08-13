Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

RPID opened at $18.45 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.