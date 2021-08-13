Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) were up 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 2,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 223,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPID shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.