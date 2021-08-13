Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.