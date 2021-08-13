Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

Shares of RPD traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $113.55. 6,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

