Raymond James Analysts Give Enerplus (TSE:ERF) a C$11.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ERF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.84.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$7.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$9.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,013,853. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $306,350.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.