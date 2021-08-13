Raymond James Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMU.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.57.

SMU.UN opened at C$21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.58 and a 1 year high of C$21.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

