Raymond James Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.56.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$17.73 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.63 and a 1 year high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.88 million and a PE ratio of -61.99.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.93%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.