Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.84.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

