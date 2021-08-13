Raymond James Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $337.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $315.00 to $337.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $258.00 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $268.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,078,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,968,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

