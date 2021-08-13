Raymond James Trims Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Target Price to C$1.65

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.07.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

