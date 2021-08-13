Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.90. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

NYSE O traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.30. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $71.98.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

