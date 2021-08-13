ReapChain Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $425,482.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.44 or 0.00898616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00115437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043964 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

