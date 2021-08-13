Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for goeasy (EHMEF)

goeasy (OTCMKTS: EHMEF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$178.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$167.00 to C$196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – goeasy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$123.96 price target on the stock, down previously from C$168.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF remained flat at $$147.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. goeasy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.95.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

