Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Short Interest Update

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS REDFY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 27,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17. Rediff.com India has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

Rediff.com India Company Profile

Rediff.com India Ltd. engages in the provision of digital content and e-commerce marketplace services. Its portfolio consists of news and information, enterprise e-mail services, online shopping marketplace, and Internet-based local television advertising platform. The company was founded by Ajit Balakrishnan on January 9, 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

