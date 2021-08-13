Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 726.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Redrow alerts:

RDW stock opened at GBX 656.60 ($8.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 641.39.

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.