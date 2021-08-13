Refinable Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $12.30 million and $1.43 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00139406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00153686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.89 or 1.00259302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.79 or 0.00860723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

