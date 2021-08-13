Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $8.85. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,421. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RPHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 111,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $949,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought 199,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,011 over the last quarter.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.