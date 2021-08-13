Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.88.

Replimune Group stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.42.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.