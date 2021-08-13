REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.0577 on Top Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $67,781.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00142698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00152322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,515.23 or 0.99965965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00866268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

