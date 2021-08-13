Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $59.79 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

