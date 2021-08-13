Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

RBA opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

